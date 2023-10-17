KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 16, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 274.00 277.00 UK POUND 338.00 342.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 73.30 74.00 AUD $ 174.00 178.00
UAE DIRHAM 75.20 76.00 CAD $ 201.00 205.00
EURO 292.00 295.00 CHINESE YUAN 38.00 40.00
=========================================================================
