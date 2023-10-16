BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper propped up by weaker dollar, nervous over Mideast

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 08:09pm

LONDON: Copper prices edged higher on Monday as the dollar weakened and China’s central bank injected liquidity, but worries about the Middle East crisis and global growth weighed on the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1% at $7,957 per metric ton by 1425 GMT, having shed 10% since the start of August.

The dollar index drifted lower but remained near a one-week high against a backdrop of conflict in the Middle East supporting demand for the safe-haven currency.

A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Copper extends losses on firm dollar

“The positioning in copper is still short, even though it’s much reduced, but it still indicates that traders are looking for lower prices,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“There’s worry that if there’s a widening Middle East conflict, you could see crude oil prices blow out and that would increase worries about a recession and would not be good for metals in general.”

Helping to lift copper and other metals was a move by the central bank of top metals consumer China to ramp up liquidity support to the banking system.

“Metals remain steady thanks to China and specifically the PBOC making the biggest medium term liquidity injection since 2020,” Al Munro at broker Marex said in a note.

China’s economy is expected to have slowed in the third quarter, data is due to show on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll.

Also supporting copper has been stronger than expected physical demand in top metals consumer China as September copper imports by China hit an intra-year high, although still lower than last year’s volume.

Copper demand has been supported by strong government-led infrastructure investment in China, particularly in renewable power, offsetting ongoing weakness in the property sector, analysts at Macquarie said in a report.

Among other metals, LME aluminium slipped 0.7% to $2,184.50 per ton while zinc climbed 0.4% to $2,454.50, lead added 0.6% to $2,055, nickel gained 0.9% to $18,710 and tin rose 0.5% to $25,215.

Copper Copper prices

Comments

1000 characters

Copper propped up by weaker dollar, nervous over Mideast

Inter-bank market: rupee’s winning streak continues, settles at 276.83 against USD

Caretaker PM Kakar calls for immediate ceasefire of Israel’s ‘deliberate, disproportionate’ targeting of Gaza civilians

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial

PM Kakar arrives in China to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Gaza aid in doubt as Israel, Hamas deny border ceasefire

Prax Overseas Holdings looks to acquire majority stake, control of Shell Pakistan

Commander Royal Army of Oman lauds Pakistan’s achievements against terrorism

KSE-100 gains another 238 points to notch 11th straight winning streak

Elahi Cotton Mills Limited shuts operations temporarily amid demand woes

Read more stories