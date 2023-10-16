Indonesia Sept exports down 16.2% y/y, more than expected

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s exports fell more than expected in September amid a steep drop in shipments of mining products, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

September exports were down 16.17% year-on-year to $20.76 billion, compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll of a 13.50% drop.

Mining exports plunged more than 40% in September from a year earlier.

Exports from Southeast Asia’s largest economy have been on a decline in recent months due to falling global commodity prices.

However, the pace of the fall in September was slower than the previous month, when exports were down 21.21%.

The bureau will release import and trade balance data later on Monday.