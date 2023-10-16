BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
Oct 16, 2023
Business & Finance

Indonesia Sept exports down 16.2% y/y, more than expected

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 09:49am

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s exports fell more than expected in September amid a steep drop in shipments of mining products, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

September exports were down 16.17% year-on-year to $20.76 billion, compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll of a 13.50% drop.

Mining exports plunged more than 40% in September from a year earlier.

Exports from Southeast Asia’s largest economy have been on a decline in recent months due to falling global commodity prices.

Govt mulling slapping carbon tax on exports to EU

However, the pace of the fall in September was slower than the previous month, when exports were down 21.21%.

The bureau will release import and trade balance data later on Monday.

