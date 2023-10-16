BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
SCCI seeks facilities for investors

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a lucrative destination for local, as well as, foreign investment.

He; however, urged the government to provide facilities to investors under one-window operation to open new avenues of investments and restore confidence of investors.

Afridi was talking to Chairman Solar Energy Traders Union of Pakistan Aftab Ashraf, who visited the Chamber House with a traders’ delegation.

Sajjad Aziz, secretary general of the Chamber, and other members were present during the meeting.

The SCCI vice president said ample opportunities exist for investment in tourism, natural resources and other important sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Aftab Ashraf, on the occasion, briefed Ijaz Afridi on upcoming ‘The Solar Show of Pakistan’ in Peshawar, which is likely to be held in the month of December next. He invited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community to participate in the show.

After successfully arranging shows in Sukkur, Lahore and other major cities of the country, Ashraf said the union will hold its event in Peshawar in early December for which he sought collaboration of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ijaz Afridi assured the delegation that the SCCI will fully cooperate and assist in making the Solar Show a big success.

He said that SCCI is striving for promotion of investment in potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides it is also taking steps to provide facilities to investors with support of relevant government departments and stakeholders.

He; however, emphasised it is essential that the government make all possible steps to facilitate the business community to put the country’s economy on a path of sustainable growth.

Ijaz Afridi hailed the holding of the Solar Show of Pakistan in Peshawar and assured the full participation of the business community in the event.

