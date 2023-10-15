BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
Unique economic contexts of partnering countries: Pakistan for customizing IMF programmes

APP Published 15 Oct, 2023 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Saturday emphasised the need for customising the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programmes according to the unique economic contexts of the partnering countries.

The Minister attended a significant event on the theme of “Making the IMF supported programs work” during the annual meetings of the World Bank and IMF in Marrakech.

IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report: Macroeconomic indicators show deterioration

Based on her extensive experience in financial matters and her leadership in economic affairs, Dr. Akhtar shared her invaluable insights and perspectives for ensuring effective collaboration between governments and international financial institutions.

