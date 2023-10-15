BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-15

PITB developing Dastak App for LDA

Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2023 03:19am

LAHORE: To provide certain selected services to the citizens at their doorstep in Lahore, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is developing a mobile application, Dastak App, for the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

This was disclosed during a meeting which was chaired by LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Additional DG Housing Awais Mushtaq, Chief Town Planner Azhar Ali and Chief Town Planner Sidara Tabassum.

Director One Window Cell Rafia Nazir, Director One Window Asadullah Cheema, Director IT Abdul Basit, and PITB and LDA officers were also present.

On this occasion, it reviewed the progress on the digitalisation of LDA and the participants were briefed about the app.

The meeting was told that the Dastak app will provide selected services, including birth certificates, death certificates and B-form to the citizens at their doorstep

While addressing the meeting, the LDA DG said that citizens were getting LDA-related services at their doorstep; documents were being delivered to the senior citizens above 75 years free at their doorstep. He added that services and information related to LDA were also available on their mobile app.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PITB LDA Dastak App

Comments

1000 characters

PITB developing Dastak App for LDA

IMF countries to boost funding by year-end

Global tax policy reforms: Shamshad attends roundtable for G-24

Two thermal plants hint at converting to Thar coal

Grid stations, supply lines: EAD inks euro 180m loan pact with AFD

Thakot-Raikot upgrading: China, Pakistan all set to ink MoU

SBP tells Senate panel: DPC set up to protect small bank depositors

‘NAO amendments case’ verdict: Another review plea filed in SC

Taskforce on FBR reforms yet to become fully functional

I&I-IR detects illegal adjustments of Rs70bn input tax

Investment programme: ADB despatches mission on power distribution, clean energy project

Read more stories