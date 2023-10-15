PITB developing Dastak App for LDA

LAHORE: To provide certain selected services to the citizens at their doorstep in Lahore, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is developing a mobile application, Dastak App, for the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

This was disclosed during a meeting which was chaired by LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Additional DG Housing Awais Mushtaq, Chief Town Planner Azhar Ali and Chief Town Planner Sidara Tabassum.

Director One Window Cell Rafia Nazir, Director One Window Asadullah Cheema, Director IT Abdul Basit, and PITB and LDA officers were also present.

On this occasion, it reviewed the progress on the digitalisation of LDA and the participants were briefed about the app.

The meeting was told that the Dastak app will provide selected services, including birth certificates, death certificates and B-form to the citizens at their doorstep

While addressing the meeting, the LDA DG said that citizens were getting LDA-related services at their doorstep; documents were being delivered to the senior citizens above 75 years free at their doorstep. He added that services and information related to LDA were also available on their mobile app.

