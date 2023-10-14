BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2023-10-14

Surging power bills and thievery

Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

EDITORIAL: A significant reason for the mounting energy circular debt is uncontrolled power theft. Earlier this year, i.e., in February last, Power Division Secretary informed the relevant National Assembly standing committee that electricity worth Rs 380 billion was stolen during fiscal 2022-23, and that the next year’s losses on this account would reach Rs 520 billion.

Most of it, he said, was pilfered through kundas (hooks) attached to power lines and the rest by meter rigging. A press report, based on the data provided by the energy ministry, now points out that this illegal and unethical practice is rampant in Sindh, making the province worst performer compared to Punjab.

In majority of Sindh districts the losses caused by power thieves have been as high as 40 percent and well over 50 percent in some other areas.

Insofar as Jacobabad, which gets its supply from the Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco), for instance, is concerned that percentage rose to an incredible 59 percent! Two other districts that fall under Sepco — Kashmore and Khairpur — have also reported 50 percent supply lost to stealing.

Only six districts reported pilferage between 20 and 40 percent, while two others, Tharparkar and Jamshoro, had less than 20 percent losses – probably because electricity connections in those areas are few and far between.

On the other hand, in a majority of 36 districts of Punjab, the pilferage rate is less than five percent, while in 17 districts it is between 5 to 10 percent. This merits the question why the malpractice is so scandalously higher in one province than the other? The reason is not difficult to figure out considering that politically influential waderas (big landlords) rule the roost almost all over Sindh.

Administrative and police officials can check them at the risk of getting transferred or intimidated to stay in their place. Such thievery is far less in Punjab because its mostly urbanised environment is not so conducive. But the brunt of this insidious practice in Sindh or elsewhere is borne by honest consumers all over the country.

It is heartening to know that the interim Sindh government has ordered a crackdown on those involved in power theft as well as defaulters. The police are going after them. There should be no untouchables. It may be recalled that when the Musharraf regime had ordered a similar action many prominent politicians in Punjab as well were found to have tampered with their electric meters.

It would not be surprising if they and others like them have gone back to their old ways. Hopefully, the present campaign will bear results. It is about time authorities in all the provinces followed suit. It must not be a one-off effort. A constant vigilance system should be in place to ensure that those who pay their bills are spared from bearing the burden of those who don’t.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Power Division SEPCO power theft power bills energy circular debt

Comments

1000 characters

Surging power bills and thievery

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF: SBP chief

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Shamshad meets Iranian FM, Deutsche Bank leadership

Imported auto parts: IHC orders Customs Collectorate to release containers

Amendments to NAO: SC urged to review its judgment

PBC floats proposals aimed at reducing power tariff

Govt allows name change of Summit Bank to Bank Makramah Ltd

Capacity issues hinder uplift projects in flood-hit areas: Foreign states, donors ready to finance $7.4bn

Collection of professional tax by cantonment boards illegal: SC

Various depts/organisations: TCP receivables stand at Rs253.8bn

Read more stories