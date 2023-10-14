Surging power bills and thievery

EDITORIAL: A significant reason for the mounting energy circular debt is uncontrolled power theft. Earlier this year, i.e., in February last, Power Division Secretary informed the relevant National Assembly standing committee that electricity worth Rs 380 billion was stolen during fiscal 2022-23, and that the next year’s losses on this account would reach Rs 520 billion.

Most of it, he said, was pilfered through kundas (hooks) attached to power lines and the rest by meter rigging. A press report, based on the data provided by the energy ministry, now points out that this illegal and unethical practice is rampant in Sindh, making the province worst performer compared to Punjab.

In majority of Sindh districts the losses caused by power thieves have been as high as 40 percent and well over 50 percent in some other areas.

Insofar as Jacobabad, which gets its supply from the Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco), for instance, is concerned that percentage rose to an incredible 59 percent! Two other districts that fall under Sepco — Kashmore and Khairpur — have also reported 50 percent supply lost to stealing.

Only six districts reported pilferage between 20 and 40 percent, while two others, Tharparkar and Jamshoro, had less than 20 percent losses – probably because electricity connections in those areas are few and far between.

On the other hand, in a majority of 36 districts of Punjab, the pilferage rate is less than five percent, while in 17 districts it is between 5 to 10 percent. This merits the question why the malpractice is so scandalously higher in one province than the other? The reason is not difficult to figure out considering that politically influential waderas (big landlords) rule the roost almost all over Sindh.

Administrative and police officials can check them at the risk of getting transferred or intimidated to stay in their place. Such thievery is far less in Punjab because its mostly urbanised environment is not so conducive. But the brunt of this insidious practice in Sindh or elsewhere is borne by honest consumers all over the country.

It is heartening to know that the interim Sindh government has ordered a crackdown on those involved in power theft as well as defaulters. The police are going after them. There should be no untouchables. It may be recalled that when the Musharraf regime had ordered a similar action many prominent politicians in Punjab as well were found to have tampered with their electric meters.

It would not be surprising if they and others like them have gone back to their old ways. Hopefully, the present campaign will bear results. It is about time authorities in all the provinces followed suit. It must not be a one-off effort. A constant vigilance system should be in place to ensure that those who pay their bills are spared from bearing the burden of those who don’t.

