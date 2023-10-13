BAFL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.38%)
BIPL 17.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
DGKC 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.84%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
GGL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.18%)
HBL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
HUBC 90.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.56%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.56%)
LOTCHEM 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
MLCF 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 98.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.08%)
PAEL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.55%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
PIOC 97.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.53%)
PPL 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.97%)
PRL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.73%)
SSGC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.9%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.9%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.64 (-6.8%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.22%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 4,964 Increased By 26 (0.53%)
BR30 17,465 Increased By 66.2 (0.38%)
KSE100 49,083 Increased By 311.4 (0.64%)
KSE30 16,958 Increased By 51.9 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold nudges up as it heads for best week since March

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2023 10:10am

Gold edged up on Friday and was set for its best week in seven months, deriving support from tensions in the Middle East and expectations that the US interest rates may have peaked, as markets assess latest inflation data.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,873.25 per ounce by 0343 GMT. US gold futures added 0.2% to $1,885.80.

US Treasury yields and the dollar reversed course in Asia hours on Friday, having strengthened in the last session after data showed US consumer prices increased in September.

“We had the headline number only a little bit higher. The core number was lower as expected… and it doesn’t look like this really changes the calculus for the Fed at all,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro, Tastylive.

“We have yet to see what higher for longer means at this point. The expectation is that the rate hike cycle is now over and the signalling from the Fed that we’re getting seems to confirm that thinking.”

Before the inflation data, gold had climbed to its highest in two weeks on Thursday, boosted by dovish policy stance by top policymakers who noted that the recent rise in US Treasury yields might make further rate hikes less necessary.

Gold trims gains after US inflation data

That, along with safe-haven demand amid military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, set the non-yielding asset on track for a more than 2% rise this week, the most since mid-March.

Investors also assessed the latest inflation data out of China, the biggest gold consumer, which showed consumer prices faltered and factory-gate prices shrank slightly faster than expected in September, with both indicators showing persistent deflationary pressures.

Spot silver rose 0.5% to $21.94 per ounce as looked set for its first weekly gain in three.

Platinum was down 0.1% to $867.28 and palladium was flat at $1,144.28, both on path for weekly declines.

Gold Spot gold US gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold nudges up as it heads for best week since March

Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon

Blinken seeks to exert Arab pressure as Israel readies Gaza offensive

Intra-day update: rupee continues its winning spree against USD

IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report: Macroeconomic indicators show deterioration

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

PM to highlight future priorities of CPEC during China visit: FO

Read more stories