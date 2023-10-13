BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
Oct 13, 2023
Supplements Print 2023-10-13

Best Corporate and Sustainability Report Awards Ceremony for the year 2022

Dr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan TEXT: I am pleased to learn that the Institute of...
Published 13 Oct, 2023 07:25am

Dr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: I am pleased to learn that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) are steadfastly organizing the esteemed Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards on a regular basis.

The field of accountancy plays a crucial role in raising the standards of organizational reporting, with a rich history of involvement in critical areas such as refining financial reporting processes and controls.

It encompasses the identification, measurement, and communication of vital financial and non-financial information that holds great significance in the development and implementation of comprehensive organizational reporting frameworks that go beyond traditional financial reporting.

The annual Best Corporate & Sustainability Report (BCSR) Awards is a collaborative endeavor orchestrated by ICAP and ICMA. These awards serve a distinct purpose – to encourage and incentivize the publication of annual reports that are not only timely and accurate but also informative and well-presented.

These reports cater to a diverse audience, including shareholders, stakeholders, employees, and anyone interested in understanding the performance and activities of the organizations under scrutiny.

The awards aim to recognize and applaud these organizations for their exceptional efforts in crafting such reports. The BCSR competition has played a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of reporting practices in Pakistan.

The evaluation criteria are meticulously reviewed by the Evaluation Committee to ensure that they remain current and aligned with international best practices.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to both ICAP and ICMA for their unwavering commitment to upholding this tradition.

Lastly, I extend my warmest congratulations to the winners of the Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards competition, as well as to all those who participated in this remarkable endeavor. Your dedication to transparency and excellence is truly commendable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr Arif Alvi Best Corporate and Sustainability Report Awards

