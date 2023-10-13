BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
Announcement

Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

Dear readers, Business Recorder has introduced a QR Code for one of its sections (daily stocks, dates of closure of books, rates of debt securities, announcements, etc) to reduce, albeit modestly, its reliance on newsprint.

Our valuable readers are now required to scan a QR Code carried by the newspaper on a daily basis on their phones. They can scan a QR Code by opening the Camera app, pointing their phones at the QR Code, and tapping the pop-up banner.

Scanning this QR Code or barcode with your smartphones lets you quickly open a web page/pages of the newspaper’s section that is no longer available in the printed version of Business Recorder. Thank you for your cooperation.—Publisher

Business Recorder QR code Announcements

