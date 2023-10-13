BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
Kashmir cause: PM lauds sustained efforts of OIC

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir called on Caretaker Prime Minster Anwaarul Haq on Thursday.

The prime minister welcomed the visit of the OIC delegation to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He lauded the sustained efforts of the OIC in support of the Kashmir cause, particularly in the wake of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 and stated that the people of Pakistan and Kashmir had high expectations of the OIC. The prime minister stated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was the root cause of tensions in South Asia.

Peace in the region would remain elusive till its resolution. Pakistan was committed to a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Highlighting the tremendous sacrifices of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination, the prime minister said that the Kashmiris have always looked towards OIC and Ummah for support.

The prime minister also expressed serious concern over the rise of Islamophobia around the world, particularly in the form of Hindutva.

He said this constituted a serious threat to global peace and security and urged to step up efforts to counter these forces. Ambassador Yousef M Al Dobeay assured the prime minister of the OIC’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He further stated that the OIC was fully committed to the Kashmir cause and his visit to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in his capacity as OIC Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir was an expression of that commitment.

