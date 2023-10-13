BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
Oct 13, 2023
Pakistan

‘RUDA believes in cleaner & greener environment’

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) CEO Imran Amin said that they believe in a cleaner and greener environment, which was not just a responsibility but a necessity.

He expressed these views during his visit to the RUDA’s industrial zone here on Thursday.

Talking about air pollution smog season, he averred that their efforts to combat smog and promote eco-friendly practices were a step towards fulfilling their major objective of environmental sustainability. “RUDA was committed to setting an example and promoting a cleaner and healthier future for our residents,” he added.

During his visit, a RUDA official briefed the CEO on the steps taken to combat smog and promote sustainable practices within the region. He said that a comprehensive assessment of industries in particular and the RUDA area, in general, was conducted, necessitating the implementation of many crucial guidelines, such as a ban on the burning of stubbles, restriction of movement of open utility carts and trucks, and ban on burning carbon slugs and tyres, and preventing other pollution emitting industrious furnace fumes.

“Burning waste materials in factories will also be prohibited, subsequently, reducing the release of harmful pollutants into the atmosphere. Factories will be encouraged to contribute by adopting greener environment options, such as planting trees within the premises, thereby enhancing air quality and fostering a healthier ecosystem,” he added.

Moreover, Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTP) Deputy Director Naqi Iqbal presented a rehabilitation plan for the Mehmood Booti dumpsite.

The site is slated for transformation into an eco-park or urban forest, aligning closely with RUDA’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

On this occasion, Amin emphasised the importance of this project and directed the official to initiate the rehabilitation process, making the vision of the urban forest a reality and thus contributing to cleaner air and a greener city.

