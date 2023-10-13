BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
PKRC demands debt cancellation

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee (PKRC) on Thursday held a demonstration in the provincial metropolis to emphasize the urgent need for debt cancellation, a cessation of fossil fuel financing, and compensation for climate damages.

The demonstration was arranged on the occasion of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. Simultaneously, the demonstrators also urged the Government of Pakistan to prioritize flood affectees’ rehabilitation over debt payments.

The annual meetings of the IMF and WB present a crucial opportunity for Pakistan and the world to address pressing global issues. PKRC believes that debt relief, fossil fuel divestment, and climate reparations are paramount for safeguarding the future of our planet and ensuring the well-being of vulnerable communities.

Addressing the protest, Farooq Tariq General Secretary of Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee said, “We call upon the IMF and World Bank, as well as governments worldwide, both in the global North and South, and private financial institutions, to take immediate and unconditional action towards external debt cancellation for countries facing dire economic need.”

Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee also organized similar mobilizations and people’s assemblies in Kasur, Multan, Shikarpur, Islamabad, and Toba Tek Singh to rally in support for these critical demands. Timed with the 2023 annual meeting of the IMF and World Bank, PKRC has joined hundreds of other organizations worldwide marking the Global Week of Action for Debt, Climate and Economic Justice.

