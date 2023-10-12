CM announces up-gradation of Children Hospital

LAHORE: On the direction of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Children Hospital will also be upgraded and a medical emergency comprising 150 beds will be established there. Outdoor ward will also be upgraded and a new medicine warehouse will be established.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi visited Children Hospital and inquired after the health of under treatment children in the emergency. He showed his affection towards the Children and consoled mothers of the children. He said "Not only the children will have free treatment but will also be provided medicines."

During CM Mohsin Naqvi’s visit, 3 to 4 children were being treated on a single bed in the medical emergency of Children Hospital while one air conditioner was functioning while others were shut down.

The CM directed to immediately put on the shut down air conditioners in the emergency. On the request of few mothers, CM Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to the Vice Chancellor Children University and Medical Director of Children Hospital for the treatment of children. The CM underscored that it is highly essential to increase the number of beds in the medical emergency and only one child should be treated on a single bed. We have allocated rupees 520 million for the up-gradation of the Children Hospital. He sought a plan to increase the number of beds up to 150 in the medical emergency and issued a direction in this regard to the Special Secretary Health, Vice Chancellor and Medical Director Children Hospital to give a final shape with regard to increasing the number of beds up to 150 in the emergency at the earliest.

The CM also visited the extended emergency consisting of 38 beds in the Children Hospital. Mohsin Naqvi inspected various sections and wards, inquired after the health of under treatment children and inquired from the mothers about the treatment facilities.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at Children Hospital. He was given a briefing about the treatment facilities of children and the up-gradation plan. He ordered to complete the up-gradation work by January. He directed to early import child pulse Oximeters. Secretary C&W gave a briefing to CM Mohsin Naqvi about the up-gradation plan. Vice Chancellor Children University appraised about the hospital affairs.

