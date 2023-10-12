Markets Print 2023-10-12
Lahore Grain Market Rates
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (October 11, 2023)...
======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar 14600-14700
Gur 20000-23000
Shakar 19000-25000
Ghee (16 kg) 6700-7500
Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000
Almond (Simple) 12500-15000
Sogi 40000-70000
Dry Date 14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat) 30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi) 50000-60000
Turmeric 16500-20000
Darchini (large) 26000-28000
Mong (Sabat) 18000-19000
Dal Mong (Chilka) 19000-20000
Dal Mong (Washed) 20500-21500
Dal Mash (Sabat) 42000-46000
Dal Mash (Chilka) 46000-49000
Dal Mash (Washed) 48000-52000
Dal Masoor (Local) 38000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor) 23500-24500
Masoor (salam-impor) 24000-25000
Masoor (salam-local) 35000-36000
Gram White 30000-35000
Gram Black 19000-22000
Dal Chana (Thin) 19000-21000
Dal Chana (Thick) 21000-22500
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia) 40000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia) 43000-47000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old) 32000-35000
Basmati Super (new) 28000-30000
Kainat 1121 32000-35000
Rice Basmati (386) 19000-21500
Basmati broken 18000-23000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black) 1900-2200
Tea (Green) 1400-1650
======================================
