BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges higher on retreating bond yields, hopes for China

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 04:56pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices ticked higher on Wednesday, lifted by hopes that U.S. interest rates have hit a peak and that China will unleash more stimulus.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3% at $8,043 per metric ton by 1035 GMT after a 1% decline in the previous session.

US bond yields have dropped from their highest levels since 2007 as Fed officials have hinted that rate hikes are over. “In the short term, the drop we’re seeing in bond yields in the U.S. is providing support to markets in general and also to metals,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“We’re certainly keeping an eye on China to see if they’ll spring a few surprises in terms of adding more stimulus.”

A Bloomberg report said China was preparing a new round of stimulus to help its economy.

Copper slides as China property market jitters resurface

Investors, however, are still wary about the housing crisis in China, the word’s biggest metals consumer, which has been weighing on the outlook for its economy and for metals demand.

China’s largest private property developer Country Garden warned on Tuesday about its inability to meet offshore debt obligations.

Also weighing on prices was further evidence of an expected surplus of copper as mines ramp up amid weak demand.

LME data on Wednesday showed another rise in inventories, bringing the total to a 17-month high.

LME copper has rebounded after last week touching the lowest in more than four months at $7,870 a ton.

“There’s no doubt that last week’s rebound was critical. It’s fairly clear where the line in the sand is to the downside and that needs to hold,” Hansen said.

LME aluminium rose 0.3% to $2,219.50 a ton, zinc added 0.2% to $2,477, lead edged up 0.1% to $2,103.50, tin gained 0.8% to $24,900 while nickel eased 1.3% to $18,435.

Copper Copper prices LME copper copper market palm oil export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper edges higher on retreating bond yields, hopes for China

Shamshad meets officials from World Bank, Morroco’s central bank

Inter-bank market: rupee extends winning streak, settles below 280 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

SIUT Trust looks to purchase Karachi’s Regent Plaza Hotel for Rs14.5bn

SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging Practice & Procedure Act

Gold price per tola increases Rs6,500 in Pakistan amid surge in international rate

Pakistan Refinery says it has achieved historic production in September

UICL looks to sell its stake in Ghandhara Industries Limited

Oil falls, investors mull possible conflict escalation

Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with France’s Total: state energy firm

Read more stories