BAFL 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
BIPL 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
DGKC 49.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.07%)
FABL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
FCCL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HBL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.76%)
HUBC 88.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
MLCF 33.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.62%)
OGDC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.61%)
PAEL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 98.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.18%)
PPL 75.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.56%)
PRL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.99%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.93%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.38%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TPLP 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.45%)
TRG 90.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
UNITY 26.44 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.89%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,905 Increased By 30.8 (0.63%)
BR30 17,361 Increased By 168 (0.98%)
KSE100 48,355 Increased By 215 (0.45%)
KSE30 16,740 Increased By 90.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets build on global rally as Fed pause hopes grow

AFP Published 11 Oct, 2023 09:15am

HONG KONG: Asia extended a global markets rally Wednesday on a growing belief the Federal Reserve is finished with its interest rate hiking cycle, while optimism was also boosted by a report that China is considering a large burst of economic stimulus.

While uncertainty caused by the Israel-Hamas crisis is keeping nerves on edge, the mood on trading floors has improved after a healthy US jobs report last week and dovish comments from a number of top US monetary policymakers.

On Wednesday, Atlanta Fed boss Raphael Bostic said rates were already tight enough to bring inflation back down to officials’ two percent target, echoing some of his counterparts, who see a spike in Treasury yields as tempering the need to lift borrowing costs further.

Asian markets rally on Fed rate hopes, oil eases after surge

The remarks were welcomed by many traders who feared that a series of hit readings on the US economy in recent weeks was putting pressure on the bank to announce one more increase before the end of the year.

Data suggested there was a more than 60 percent chance the Fed would stand pat in December, down from 60 percent for a hike seen just a week ago.

All three markets on Wall Street posted another day of gains thanks to the more risk-on environment, while the so-called fear gauge hit a two-week low.

“A steady stream of dovish messaging from the Fed is just what the rally doctor ordered,” said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

He added that with 10-year US Treasury yields nearly 25 basis points down from their pre-jobs data level “there is a growing sense we have seen peak rates, but significantly, investors are strongly coming around to the idea that the Fed has finally reached the end of its aggressive rate hike runway”.

In early Asian trade Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were all up.

Hong Kong piled on more than one percent and Shanghai was also enjoying a day in the sun after Bloomberg News reported that Chinese officials were looking at issuing almost $140 billion in sovereign debt to boost the beleaguered economy.

The cash would be spent on various projects in a bid to kickstart economic activity, which has been flat for most of the year, even after the lifting of draconian Covid containment rules at the end of 2022.

While not as big as the bazooka that was unveiled in 2008 during the financial crisis, the big-spending plan would provide a boost to investors who have been calling for more and wider support from the government after numerous targeted measures.

“The ad hoc issuance of additional debt from the central government could provide extra policy support and more resources to re-engineer a stronger and faster recovery,” Bruce Pang, at Jones Lang Lasalle, said.

“China’s recovery story could be a relay race” started by infrastructure investment that is then taken over by spending by businesses and consumers.

Oil prices edged up slightly as the market stabilised after Monday’s surge fuelled by Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel that sparked fears of a wider conflict in the crude-rich Middle East.

There had been a worry that Iran could be dragged into the crisis after claims it was involved in the assault. However, Tehran has denied the charges and the United States said it had no direct evidence linking Iran to the violence.

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 percent at 31,917.48 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.6 percent at 17,935.20

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,088.29

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0605 from $1.0609 on Tuesday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 148.65 yen from 148.68 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2293 from $1.2281

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.27 pence from 86.32 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $86.04 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.2 percent at $87.78 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 33,739.30 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.8 percent at 7,628.21 (close)

Asian markets

Comments

1000 characters

Asian markets build on global rally as Fed pause hopes grow

Employees of power sector entities: Nepra opposes free electricity, monetisation

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate

ECC forms core group on food inflation

Only core business of PIA to be offered: Fawad

Sept workers’ remittances up 5pc to $2.206bn MoM

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Pending case of a fertiliser co: IHC asks FBR to submit its cost of litigation

Benami transactions, misuse of taxpayers’ CNICs: FTO directs FBR to investigate cases

IBIS: SIFC seeks timelines for installation of telemetry system

President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

Read more stories