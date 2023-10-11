BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
SAU scholar Dr. Liaqat Lund selected among world’s 2% top scientists-2023

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

HYDERABAD: SAU scholar selected as a top scientist among the list of the "world’s 2% top Scientists-2023" from universities all over the world, while the Vice Chancellor of the University has congratulated on his significant achievement.

Elsevier and Stanford University USA have released the list of the world's top 2% scientists-2023 with excellent performance from different universities of the world, in which Dr. Liaqat Ali Lund, Assistant Professor of Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, constituted college of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam has been selected among the top 2% scientists in the world.

Dr. Liaqat Lund is known for his distinguished research in the field of Applied Mathematics and has been selected as one of the top scientists based on several research parameters, several articles have been published in high-standard and impact-factor journals of the world and country.

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Fateh Marri, has congratulated Dr. Liaqat Ali on this wonderful achievement and said, "The faculty of the University is highly qualified and graduated from international universities, and the rest of our teachers are also engaged in the research activities to achieve this type of success.

SAU Dr. Liaqat Lund top scientists

