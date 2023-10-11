T&D losses key challenge: KE

KARACHI: Transmission and distribution (T&D) losses are the biggest challenge the energy sector is confronted with, official of K Electric (KE) said, adding that Aerial Bundles Cables (ABC) are a technology and have helped reduce theft of electricity in the city.

A spokesperson of KE said illegal hook connections and electricity theft compromise the safety of our network and also contribute to line losses, impairing the provision of power to an area.

He said ABC installations have improved the reliability of power supply overall and act as a major deterrent against intrusions on KE infrastructure. Due to this, the frequency of interruptions on the network has also reduced significantly and has contributed in making the network safer as well.”

Similarly, according to NEPRA report, inefficient transformers and massive power theft in various parts of the country remained the key components for T&D losses.

It added that in the last 10 years, K-Electric has managed to reduce its T&D losses to 15.3 percent from 30.85 percent after successfully inducting ABC cables in its network.

In 2022, the transmission and distribution (T&D) losses incurred by all the power distribution companies amounted to Rs113 billion, adding pressure on the already ballooning circular debt. By reducing T&D losses, not only can KE enhance its operational efficiency, but also alleviates the debt burden, the power regulatory authority noted.

It also said that these improvements need to be sustained through rigorous maintenance and upkeep to maximize the advantages of ABC cables.

