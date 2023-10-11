Nawaz to help usher in an era of prosperity in country: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that the PML-N supremo is returning on October 21, to end hatred and bring prosperity in the country.

“Nawaz Sharif is committed for the well being of the countrymen and will overcome the current challenges faced by the country and countrymen,” she said while addressing meetings with the party leaders and former UC Chairmen and vice-chairmen, here on Tuesday.

Former members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Shaista Pervez Malik and Ali Pervez Malik, former Members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Mian Muhammad Salim, Chaudhry Shehbaz Ahmad and Khawaja Imran Nazir, former chairmen and vice chairmen of Union Councils and party activists attended the meetings, which discussed various proposals, to give a rousing reception to Nawaz Sharif on his homecoming on October 21.

Maryam maintained that Nawaz Sharif had delivered in the past and he will again steer the country out of prevailing crises. She said that Nawaz Sharif would become the Prime Minister for the fourth time with public support.

The PML-N leader asked the party leaders to mobilise the party workers and ensure maximum participation on October 21; Nawaz is coming back for the people of Pakistan and he will resolve their issues. She also thanked the party leaders for making preparations for Nawaz’s reception.

Moreover, the PML-N sources claimed that Nawaz Sharif will depart for Saudi Arabia from London on Wednesday (today) to perform Umrah. During his week-long stay in Saudi Arabia, Nawaz is expected to engage in a series of high-level meetings with top officials, adding a diplomatic dimension to his return. Upon concluding his visit to Saudi Arabia, Nawaz Sharif will make his way to Dubai, with an expected arrival date on October 18. Finally, on October 21, he is scheduled to depart Dubai for Lahore.

