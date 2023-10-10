BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
World

Hamas has sole responsibility for conflict with Israel: Italy foreign minister

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2023 04:58pm

ROME: Hamas is solely responsible for the current conflict between the Hamas group and Israel, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

Hamas fighters poured into southern Israel on Saturday in a surprise attack, killing hundreds of people and seizing dozens of hostages who have been taken to Gaza.

Speaking in Parliament, Tajani said the Italian government was working hard to repatriate its nationals from Israel amid rising tensions in the region.

He said 500 Italian citizens should be able to leave Israel in the next few days aboard both private and military flights.

