BAFL 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.15%)
BIPL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.79%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.6%)
DGKC 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FABL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.79%)
FCCL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.55%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.13%)
HBL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.76%)
HUBC 87.96 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.12%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.52 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.81%)
OGDC 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.35%)
PIOC 96.21 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
PPL 73.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.6%)
SSGC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.71%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.57%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,867 Increased By 50.1 (1.04%)
BR30 17,192 Increased By 159.8 (0.94%)
KSE100 48,094 Increased By 372.5 (0.78%)
KSE30 16,642 Increased By 138.6 (0.84%)
Japan’s Nikkei clocks best day in nine months on Wall Street gains, bargain hunting

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2023 11:47am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average recorded its largest daily gain in nine months on Tuesday, led by energy-related shares, as buoyant risk appetite spilled over from Wall Street and investors scooped up beaten-down stocks.

The Nikkei closed 2.43% higher at 31,746.53, posting its biggest daily gain since Jan. 18.

The index fell to an over four-month low last week and posted its third straight weekly loss.

The broader Topix ended 2.12% higher at 2,312.19 on Tuesday, its largest daily gain in about a year.

Japan’s Nikkei snaps five-day losing streak as US yields ease

“Japanese shares were sold too heavily until last week,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

“It was the time for a rebound and overnight gains in Wall Street supported investor sentiment. Easing U.S. Treasury yields was also a positive factor.”

Energy explorers surged about 8.5% as oil prices jumped at the start of the week after military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas ignited fears that a wider conflict could hit oil supply from the Middle East.

Refiners rose more than 5%.

Trading firms were also strong, with Sojitz and Itochu both surging more than 7% to be among the top gainers on the Nikkei.

Airlines fell 1.34%, with Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings losing 1.75% and 0.75%, respectively, among the worst performers on the Nikkei.

Yaskawa Electric fell nearly 0.9% despite the electrical equipment maker posting a rise in its half-year profit. The company is among the first to report results every season, and is widely viewed as a bellwether.

Of the 225 stocks on the Nikkei, 215 rose and 10 lost.

