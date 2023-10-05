BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.41%)
Oct 05, 2023
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei snaps five-day losing streak as US yields ease

Reuters Published October 5, 2023 Updated October 5, 2023 12:15pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average snapped a five-day losing streak to record its biggest one-day percentage jump in three months on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields eased from 16-year peaks, with investors scooping up beaten-down stocks.

The Nikkei closed up 1.80% at 31,075.36. It slid to its lowest since May 18 on Wednesday and is still on course to clock a weekly loss of 2.5%.

The broader Topix gained 1.99% at 2,263.09, clocking its best one-day percentage jump since Nov. 11.

“Investors were prompted to buy back stocks after sharp declines in Japanese equities this week and U.S. Treasury yields eased,” said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

Japan’s Nikkei declines to over four-month low as US yields surge

“But they will be cautious about making active buying before confirming U.S. economic data such as the payrolls report, which could set directions of U.S. yields.”

Foreign investors bought 71 billion yen ($478 million) worth of Japanese shares on a net basis in the week through Sept. 30, after selling a net 3 trillion yen in the week before, capital flows data showed.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields eased from 16-year highs overnight after data showed that U.S. jobs growth was below economists’ expectations in September.

Investors’ focus will now be on the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 4.7% to give the biggest boost to the Nikkei, while Tokyo Electron gained 1.6%.

Monex Group surged 17.89% to its daily limit high after Japanese mobile operator NTT Docomo said it formed a capital tie-up with the fintech firm to build a new financial services business.

Japan Exchange Group, the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, surged 6.3%, the most on the Nikkei. It was followed by Aozora Bank, which rose 5.4%.

