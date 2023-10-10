BAFL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
BIPL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
DFML 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.03%)
DGKC 48.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.74%)
FABL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.59%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.75%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.79%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.13%)
HBL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
HUBC 87.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.14%)
OGDC 95.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
PIOC 97.34 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (2.99%)
PPL 73.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PRL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SNGP 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
SSGC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.78%)
TRG 90.73 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.94%)
UNITY 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 4,853 Increased By 36.9 (0.77%)
BR30 17,187 Increased By 154.3 (0.91%)
KSE100 47,976 Increased By 254 (0.53%)
KSE30 16,592 Increased By 88.7 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England bring in Topley for Moeen against Bangladesh

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2023 10:49am

DHARAMSALA: England preferred Reece Topley’s pace over Moeen Ali’s off-spin for their second match of the 50-overs World Cup in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

The defending champions, who suffered a nine-wicket thrashing by New Zealand in their opener, will bat first after Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field.

England captain Jos Buttler said they would have preferred to bat first anyway.

“We had a bad day at the office against New Zealand,” the wicketkeeper-batter said.

Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand defeat Netherlands

“We know we were short of our best but have had a good couple of days training and look forward to trying to put in a good performance.

“We are expecting to bounce back today.”

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan in their first match and Shakib was confident his bowlers could exploit the early conditions in Dharamsala.

“Today is a different game, a different mindset, but we want to be as calm as possible,” the all-rounder said.

“England are world champions and we have to be at our best but we are up for the challenge.”

Teams:

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

England BANGLADESH VS ENGLAND

Comments

1000 characters

England bring in Topley for Moeen against Bangladesh

Intra-day update: rupee extends winning run against US dollar

Oil prices dip as markets debate hit from Middle East turmoil

‘Misrepresenting events’: IHC issues notices to Bajwa, Faiz, others

Israel on war footing, Hamas threatens to kill captives

Privatising Discos to create private-sector monopolies, warns World Bank

‘Inflated’ bills: Intelligence agency comes to the rescue of power consumers?

$10bn refinery: PSO interacting with Bank of China/Sinopec

World Bank for taxation of agri income, property

APTMA seeks ‘competitive’ electricity tariff

AI Jomaih-KES dispute: Ministerial committee to find ‘amicable’ way out

Read more stories