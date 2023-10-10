BAFL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
NZ’s Santner relishing ‘aggressive’ role at World Cup

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2023 10:38am

Mitchell Santner said he is enjoying the prospect of bowling more aggressively at the World Cup in India than he does back home after the New Zealand spinner took five wickets in a 99-run win over the Netherlands.

Santner claimed 5-59 on Monday to add to his two wickets from their win over England in last week’s opener.

“It’s obviously nice to come over here and see some spinning wickets because they’re few and far between back in New Zealand,” Santner told reporters.

“The role in New Zealand is slightly different to here. You want to be a little bit more aggressive. You keep your slips in for longer. I try to operate with that mid-on up most of the time, only having three back, trying to make them play big shots.

Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand defeat Netherlands

“In some of the grounds where it might be pretty flat, it might be that defensive role for a little bit.”

New Zealand next play Bangladesh and Afghanistan, two sides that are accustomed to spin, with both games being held at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The stadium also hosted India’s victory over Australia on Sunday, which featured a turning wicket earlier in the day before dew made it easier to bat on.

“We knew that going into the tournament that Chennai has that nature of being a bit spinny and it did, especially first innings the other night,” Santner said.

“And they’re obviously good players of spin so it’s going to be a challenge, just like every other game is going to be in this World Cup.

“First is Bangladesh and if it is something similar to the other night, it could be spinning a little bit in the daytime and then start to skid on a little bit and get a little bit dewy second innings so we’ve got to be prepared for both.”

