IBO in Sambaza area of Balochistan: Two soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed: ISPR

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while five terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in general Sambaza area of Balochistan’s Zhob district, the Army’s Media Wing said on Monday.

According to a statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the operation on the night of October 8 and 9.

“During the conduct of the operation, terrorists were surrounded and after an intense exchange of fire, five terrorists were sent to hell,” it said.

“However, in the ensuing exchange of fire, Major Syed Ali Raza Shah (age 31 years, resident of Sargodha District), who was leading the operation from the front, and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed (age 38 years, resident of Vehari District), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR said.

The Military’s Media Affairs Wing said the security forces of Pakistan were indebted and proud of the brave men and paid homage to their chivalry and sacrifices for the motherland.

“It further strengthens our resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism from the country,” it said, adding that sanitisation of surrounding areas was under way to eliminate other terrorists in the area.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

In July, as many as 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan.

