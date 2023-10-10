Cypher case: Imran and Qureshi to be indicted on 17th

ISLAMABAD: The special court, on Monday, fixed October 17 for the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case.

Special court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain while hearing the case at Adiala jail set October 17 for the indictment of Khan and Qureshi. The former premier and former foreign minister Qureshi were produced before the court.

The PTI chief’s counsel, Salman Safdar, and other members of the legal team as well as special prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi appeared before the court.

Counsel Safdar told the media after attending the hearing that at the start of the hearing, the PTI chief protested before the court over the treatment meted out to him at Adiala jail. Khan told the judge that he does not want any facilities from him but he should be provided facilities as per the jail manual, Safdar said.

Khan told the court what kind of crime was proven against him due to which he is being kept in a room where it was impossible to spend imprisonment, the counsel said. The PTI chief further told the judge there is a ban on him to walk and exercise in the jail.

The judge assured him that after the end of proceedings, he would visit his cell and review the situation under which he had been kept.

Later, the judge visited the PTI chief’s cell and approved his request to provide additional space for walking. The judge ordered the Adiala Jail authorities to demolish the wall next to the barracks and increase the space.

During the hearing, the court provided copies of Azam Khan’s statement recorded under section 164 of Cr.P.C, copies of 161 statements, and copies of the challan to the accused. The accused received copies but refused to sign it.

