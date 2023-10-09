BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
GGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HBL 93.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.29%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.97%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.69%)
PPL 73.72 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.08%)
PRL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.59%)
UNITY 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,819 Increased By 35.3 (0.74%)
BR30 17,041 Increased By 92.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,722 Increased By 228.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,504 Increased By 129.6 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan’s only double centurion Fakhar Zaman faces World Cup axe

AFP Published 09 Oct, 2023 08:49pm

HYDERABAD: Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn insists his team’s top-order batting is not a worry but that confidence may not spare Fakhar Zaman, the only man to have scored an ODI double hundred for his country.

Pakistan’s openers have endured a miserable last five matches with just 35 as their highest partnership.

There has only been one century stand in the 16 games this year.

Left-hander Fakhar managed just 12 runs in a partnership of 15 with Imam-ul-Haq in Pakistan’s 81-run win against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday.

Cricket World Cup: Pakistan v Sri Lanka head-to-head record

Fakhar, who famously smashed 210 not out against Zimbabwe in 2018, has a best of just 33 in his last 11 innings, a desperate run which followed three successive centuries against New Zealand earlier this year.

For Tuesday’s game with Sri Lanka, Fakhar is likely to make way for Abdullah Shafique who hit a half-century when the sides last met at the Asia Cup in September. Sri Lanka won that game by two wickets.

Bradburn still hopes the top-order clicks sooner rather than later.

Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs in World Cup

“Look, we’ve got full faith in our top order,” said New Zealander Bradburn on Monday.

“They will click at some stage and we’re open and honest to say that we’re not getting what we would like out of the powerplay as yet.”

Number three and skipper Babar Azam, the world’s top-ranked ODI batsman, also failed against the Netherlands with an 18-ball five.

“The top three have scored the majority of our runs in the period before the World Cup,” said Bradburn who praised Sri Lanka.

“Sri Lanka are a team that we’ve become familiar with over recent times and we know they have had the upper hand on us over the last year in white-ball cricket,” said Bradburn.

“We respect the skills that Sri Lanka possess and we’re really looking forward to taking them on tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan batting coach Naveed Nawaz urged his bowlers to remain positive despite conceding a record World Cup total of 428 against South Africa in their first match.

“It’s going to be batting-friendly pitches mostly so we’ve got to look at the execution in the game against South Africa and how we could have done better,” said Nawaz.

“The guys who got runs, especially Kusal (Mendis), Charith (Asalanka), maybe Dasun (Shanaka), had they gone for a little bit longer, maybe another extra 30, 40 runs by each one of them, that could have got us close.”

Mendis cracked eight sixes in his 76 while Asalanka scored 79 and skipper Shanaka 68 as Sri Lanka managed a fighting reply of 326.

“I think Pakistan is quite a strong opposition,” said Nawaz.

“We have been playing Pakistan recently, so both teams know quite well about each team’s strengths, weaknesses.”

Fakhar Zaman ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s only double centurion Fakhar Zaman faces World Cup axe

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

More than 123,000 people displaced in the Gaza Strip: UN

PKR continues winning streak against USD, gains another 0.37%

Open-market: rupee sees gain against US dollar

Oil prices surge 4% on worries of escalation in Middle East conflict

Five terrorists killed in Zhob gun battle with security forces: ISPR

High financial charges, costs: profit of Pakistan’s listed textile sector plunges 24% in FY23

KSE-100 adds another 228 points, extends gains for sixth session

1,700 ‘illegal’ Afghan nationals arrested in Karachi: Sindh home minister

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group says it has inked deal with US tech company

Read more stories