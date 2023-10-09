BAFL 38.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
BOP 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.78%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
FABL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
GGL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
HBL 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.61%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
MLCF 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 92.39 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
PPL 73.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.19%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
SSGC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 89.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.21%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,807 Increased By 23.8 (0.5%)
BR30 17,042 Increased By 93.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 47,721 Increased By 226.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,489 Increased By 115.5 (0.71%)
11 Syrian Kurdish security forces dead in Turkiye air strike: monitor

AFP Published 09 Oct, 2023 11:37am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

QAMISHLI: Eleven Kurdish security personnel were killed and dozens wounded in a Turkiye air strike early Monday on a training centre for police in Kurdish-held northeast Syria, a war monitor said.

“Eleven killed and dozens wounded after a Turkiye war plane targeted a training centre” belonging to the internal security forces, known as the Asayish, on the outskirts of Al-Malikiyeh in Hasakeh province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

New Russian strikes on Ukraine kill two in Kharkiv, hit port facilities in south

The Kurdish force reported the strike in a statement, saying that “a number of our forces were killed and others wounded”.

Turkiye Syrian Kurdish security forces dead Turkiye air strike

