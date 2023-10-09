11 Syrian Kurdish security forces dead in Turkiye air strike: monitor

QAMISHLI: Eleven Kurdish security personnel were killed and dozens wounded in a Turkiye air strike early Monday on a training centre for police in Kurdish-held northeast Syria, a war monitor said.

“Eleven killed and dozens wounded after a Turkiye war plane targeted a training centre” belonging to the internal security forces, known as the Asayish, on the outskirts of Al-Malikiyeh in Hasakeh province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Kurdish force reported the strike in a statement, saying that “a number of our forces were killed and others wounded”.