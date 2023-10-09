BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-09

Nepra clarification

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2023 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: Apros a story appeared in Business Recorder on October 7, 2023 titled “hydel projects in KP: KOEN accuses Nepra of delaying feasibility stage tariff,” National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has clarified that that the Regulator has recently admitted two project tariff petitions submitted by KA Power Limited and KOAK Power Limited for their respective projects, “Kalam Asrit” and “Asrit Kedam,” both located in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for grant of cost plus tariff as Independent Power Producers Model.

According to Nepra, among the numerous issues presented in these tariff petitions, a critical question under evaluation of Nepra is whether the tariff for these projects should be determined under the Cost Plus regime or the Competitive Auctions regime in accordance with the Nepra (Electric Power Procurement) Regulations, 2022.

Another important issue under examination of Nepra is the IGCEP (Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan) optimised parameters of least cost basis of these projects which among other is based on annualised cost of energy of US Cents 4.56/kWh for Kalam and US Cents 3.97/kWh for Kedam.

The requested costs in the tariff petitions are US$489.33 million with levelised tariff of US Cent 7.13/kWh for Kalam and US$491.29 million with levelised tariff of US Cent 7.11/kWh for Kedam.

These levelised tariffs at current SOFR and dollar exchange rate are approximately US Cent 8.88/kWh (Kalam Asrit) and US Cent 8.87/kWh (Asrit Kedam) and during debt service period of 12 years the tariff will be approximately US Cents 10.71/kWh for both projects.

At current indices, both projects will have fixed capacity payment of close to US $ 200 million per year, the majority of which around USD 193 million will be in US dollar during debt repayment period and US $ 73 million per year for remaining 18 years.

Nepra is also observing recent national debate on power sector crises including cost recovery issues, generation capacity Vs actual demand, consumer expectations and assured foreign exchange requirement for repatriation of returns.

Nepra will take decision solely on merit, transparency, the best interests of the power sector consumers and investors and long-term sustainability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nepra foreign exchange power sector IGCEP KOEN

Comments

1000 characters

Nepra clarification

OPEC leaders make case for fossil fuels at Riyadh climate event

700 Israelis, 400 Palestinians killed

Pakistan for end to oppression

SME Bank may stay as SIFC seeks a reactivation plan

IMF, World Bank meetings: Shamshad-led team leaves for Morocco

Inflation in Nawaz’s tenure was ‘just 2 percent’: Maryam

FBR to field DTOs to identify new taxpayers

Bumper cotton crop: Gohar gives credit to Punjab CM

BMP demands govt slash oil prices

FTO barred from initiating action against banking co

Read more stories