BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-09

PML-N will form next govt in Sindh, claims Zubair

NNI Published 09 Oct, 2023 06:24am

MATIARI: Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair Umar said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will form the next provincial government in Sindh.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Matiari here, the PML-N senior leader said that Nawaz Sharif will land in Lahore on October 21 and the entire Sindh will reach Punjab’s provincial capital to welcome the PML-N supremo.

“PML-N will give tough time to Sindh in upcoming general elections and will form next government,” he said, adding that the PML-N supremo, president and other senior leadership would visit Sindh for the election campaign.

“PPP has ruined Sindh in the past 15 years,” Zubair Umar said, adding that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif can proudly claim to turn Karachi into Lahore but when Bilawal says to turn Lahore into Karachi people will take it as a joke.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Pakistan PM Sharif will arrive in Pakistan on October 21.

The former premier is embattled in various cases, including the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Avenfield, Al-Azizia and Hill Metal and the Flagship references, had left for London in Dec 2019 on medical grounds after the Lahore High Court had granted him permission to travel abroad for four weeks.

The sources said the former premier will return to Pakistan on October 21 via a connecting flight.

Elder Sharif will land at Abu Dhabi International Airport from London on October 21 and on the same day, he will leave for Lahore.

Sindh NAB PMLN Zubair Umar PMLN supremo

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N will form next govt in Sindh, claims Zubair

OPEC leaders make case for fossil fuels at Riyadh climate event

700 Israelis, 400 Palestinians killed

Pakistan for end to oppression

SME Bank may stay as SIFC seeks a reactivation plan

IMF, World Bank meetings: Shamshad-led team leaves for Morocco

Inflation in Nawaz’s tenure was ‘just 2 percent’: Maryam

FBR to field DTOs to identify new taxpayers

Bumper cotton crop: Gohar gives credit to Punjab CM

BMP demands govt slash oil prices

FTO barred from initiating action against banking co

Read more stories