ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said that he was heartbroken by the escalating violence in the Middle East which underscored the urgent need to address “the Palestine Question.”

In a post on X, the prime minister said: “We urge restraint and protection of civilians. Enduring peace in the Middle East lies in a two-state solution with a viable, contiguous, sovereign State of Palestine, founded on pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif at its heart.”