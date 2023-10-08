Al Meezan wins ‘Best Asset Management Company Award’

KARACHI: Al Meezan Investment Management Limited, Pakistan’s Largest Asset Management Company, wins the prestigious ‘Best Asset Management Company of the Year FY-2023’ award at the CFA Society Pakistan’s 20th Annual Excellence Awards. This year, Al Meezan has once again emerged as an exceptional leader in the asset management industry.

Commenting on this auspicious occasion, Al Meezan’s CEO, Mohammad Shoaib, expressed his gratitude for the honourable recognition and stated “Winning the ‘Best Asset Management Company of the Year’ award for the second year in a row is a testament to our team’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and unwavering dedication to our clients.

We are honoured to receive this recognition and remain steadfast in our mission to provide Shariah Compliant investment solutions that align with the changing requirements of our valued investors.”

