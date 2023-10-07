BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US condemns attacks on Israel by Hamas ‘terrorists’

AFP Published 07 Oct, 2023 05:44pm

WASHINGTON: The United States on Saturday “unequivocally” condemned attacks by “Hamas terrorists” against Israel, the White House said in a statement.

“The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement, adding that “there is never any justification for terrorism.”

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and will remain in close contact with Israeli partners over the operation, according to the statement.

Hamas launches surprise attack as gunmen enter Israel

“We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks,” Watson added.

Hamas launched an air, sea and land attack on Israel Saturday.

Israel said it was at war with Hamas following the surprise dawn attack from the blockaded Gaza Strip that, according to medics, had so far killed at least 22 people on its territory.

Israel White House Palestine Israel conflict Hamas

Comments

1000 characters

US condemns attacks on Israel by Hamas ‘terrorists’

Pakistan eyes cotton output of 12mn bales this year, says Minister for Industries

Emerging economies face China and rate pressures as IMF, World Bank meet

Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumes charge as new naval chief

Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas gunmen launch surprise attack from Gaza

Watching IPL on TV helps Pakistan get into India groove

Adviser to Iran supreme leader calls Hamas attack on Israel 'proud' operation

Indian rescuers struggle to reach flood-hit areas where over 100 are missing

Stuck projects or those under arbitration: SIFC seeks information from govts

Documentation of economy: Promulgation of crucial ordinance delayed

Spectrum of illegal activities: Actions to continue with full force: COAS

Read more stories