BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.43%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.05%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.32%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FABL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.99%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.44%)
HUBC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PPL 72.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.03%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,737 Decreased By -232.3 (-1.37%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-07

IK’s applications: IHC verdict expected in two to three days

Terence J Sigamony Published 07 Oct, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, hinted at announcing its reserved verdict within two to three days on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s applications against the appointment of the judge holding the trial for the cypher case and the State’s decision to hold proceedings inside Adiala jail.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq indicated that while hearing an application for early announcement of reserved judgment on the PTI chairman’s petition against his jail trial and change of judge in the cypher case.

Cipher case: IHC rules Imran’s bail plea to be heard in open court

During the hearing, Sher Afzal Marwat advocate appeared before the court and informed the bench that the trial for the cypher case has commenced in prison and the next hearing is slated for October 9 (Monday) but the decision on the PTI chief’s plea against it is yet to be announced.

The IHC chief justice said that he would expedite his decision as requested by the petitioner. However, he added that not by Monday but within two to three days, he would announce the decision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IHC Imran Khan PTI chairman Adiala jail IHC CJ Aamer Farooq cypher case

Comments

1000 characters

IK’s applications: IHC verdict expected in two to three days

Cos producing power from generators: SC reserves judgement in levy of electricity duty case

Spectrum of illegal activities: Actions to continue with full force: COAS

Documentation of economy: Promulgation of crucial ordinance delayed

Stuck projects or those under arbitration: SIFC seeks information from govts

Hydel power projects in KP: KOEN accuses Nepra of delaying feasibility stage tariff

Experts say super tax based on discrimination

LHC links all new uplift schemes to its approval

Import of used cars: Surge causing adverse impact on local auto sector

Fresh medical report submitted to LHC: ‘Nawaz still feels chest pains’

Read more stories