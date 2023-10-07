IK’s applications: IHC verdict expected in two to three days

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, hinted at announcing its reserved verdict within two to three days on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s applications against the appointment of the judge holding the trial for the cypher case and the State’s decision to hold proceedings inside Adiala jail.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq indicated that while hearing an application for early announcement of reserved judgment on the PTI chairman’s petition against his jail trial and change of judge in the cypher case.

During the hearing, Sher Afzal Marwat advocate appeared before the court and informed the bench that the trial for the cypher case has commenced in prison and the next hearing is slated for October 9 (Monday) but the decision on the PTI chief’s plea against it is yet to be announced.

The IHC chief justice said that he would expedite his decision as requested by the petitioner. However, he added that not by Monday but within two to three days, he would announce the decision.

