BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.43%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.05%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.32%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FABL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.99%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.44%)
HUBC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PPL 72.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.03%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,737 Decreased By -232.3 (-1.37%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Oct 07, 2023
Declining prices encourage mills to buy quality cotton

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2023 06:01am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday decreased the spot rate by Rs 5,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,800 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

Around, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 17,350 per maund, 400 bales of Sui Gas were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Dadu were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund, 200 bales of Kot Banglow were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 200 bales of Rasoolabad were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 16,200 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 800 bales of Hingoja were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 1200 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 2200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 600 bales of Rani Pur were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 800 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Tunsa Shareef, 200 bales of Shadan Lund were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Bakhar were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 1400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Ahmad Pur East were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund and 1800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Friday decreased the spot rate by Rs 5,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 370 kg.

