Disney in talks with Adani, Sun TV to sell India assets

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2023 05:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Disney has held talks with Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Sun TV Network owner Kalanithi Maran as well private equity firms to sell its streaming and television business in the country, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Disney is exploring various possibilities, including selling some of its Indian operations or a mix of assets from the unit, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions are in the very early stages and a deal may not necessarily materialize, Bloomberg said. The report did not mention any potential deal value.

Disney, Sun TV and the Gautam Adani-controlled Adani group did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Disney was exploring options to sell or find a joint venture partner for its India digital and TV business, Reuters reported in July.

Disney has faced increasing pressure due to the emergence of Reliance Industries’ streaming platform JioCinema, run by Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

Ambani has been marketing his streaming platform by offering free access to the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, digital rights of which were earlier with Disney.

Disney’s India streaming operations, its biggest last year globally by users, posted a loss of $41.5 million on revenue of $390 million for the year to March 2022, its last disclosed results.

Disney is attempting to revive its fortunes in the country by offering free cricket on smartphones, betting that the strategy will boost advertising revenue and offset the impact of a subscriber exodus.

