BAFL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
BIPL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.01%)
FABL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-5.65%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
OGDC 95.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
PIOC 92.05 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.19%)
PPL 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.48%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.45%)
SSGC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 90.84 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.41%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 4,759 Decreased By -22.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 16,721 Decreased By -248.2 (-1.46%)
KSE100 47,471 Increased By 18.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 16,369 Decreased By -78.1 (-0.48%)
Oct 06, 2023
Stocks climb in calm before potential US payrolls storm

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2023
SINGAPORE: A lull in bond selling stretched into Asia trade on Friday, but may not last the day as investors waited on US jobs data that could add to the case for keeping interest rates high for some time.

Sliding oil prices have also provided some relief to markets, with Brent crude futures at $84.50 a barrel, some $13 or 13.5% cheaper than last week’s 11-month high.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei was flat and currency markets were similarly steady with the dollar just off recent highs as traders looked to the labour data for guidance.

US economic data has been mixed lately, though markets have been especially wary that signs of resilience could justify holding rates elevated for longer or even hiking interest rates, and 10-year US Treasury yields are up 55 basis points in five weeks.

Economists polled by Reuters’ expect 170,000 US jobs were added last month, and that the unemployment rate ticked lower to 3.7%.

“It’s hard to disentangle where people are sitting, but the market won’t want to see a strong (payrolls) number for sure,” said Jason Wong, strategist at BNZ in Wellington.

That would probably unleash another round of bond selling and send the dollar higher thanks to both rising yields and the safety factor of holding greenbacks.

The dollar’s 12-week run of gains against the euro is a record and has the common currency, at $1.0542, pinned close to an 11-month low.

The dollar index is set to equal a record 12-week winning streak it made in 2014. Surprisingly, only the beleaguered yen has showed much of a fight, since a sudden jump in the Japanese currency during London afternoon on Tuesday stoked speculation authorities had intervened.

Japanese money-market data showed no anomalies of a kind that might have been expected were there a large purchase of yen, suggesting there was no direct intervention in spot trade.

Asian stocks inch away from 10-month low, rate jitters linger

But the move was eye-catching enough to keep traders on their guard. The yen was last steady at 148.5 per dollar. Ten-year Treasury yields held at 4.72%.

Gold was also steady at $1,822 an ounce after nine days of losses driven by rising global bond yields.

“This may be just a brief pause while we wait for labour market data and next week’s US Treasury supply and CPI data,” said SocGen strategist Kit Juckes.

“If the labour market data are strong, pressure will return sooner than it did last year. I still think the Treasury market will take yields higher until something breaks in the system.”

