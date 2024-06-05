AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-7.13%)
DGKC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.44%)
FCCL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HASCOL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.04%)
HUBC 140.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.46%)
OGDC 126.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.75%)
PAEL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 116.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.03%)
PRL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 56.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
SNGP 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.75%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
TRG 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.2%)
UNITY 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,773 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,963 Decreased By -281.2 (-1.11%)
KSE100 74,219 Decreased By -447.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 23,779 Decreased By -139.4 (-0.58%)
Jun 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares surge as Modi’s allies pledge support to form government

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2024 04:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares jumped over 3% on Wednesday, marking its best one-day gain in over three years after key allies pledged their support to form a new government following a narrow win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alliance.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 3.4% at 22,620.35 points and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 3.2% at 74,382.

The Nifty saw its best percentage gain since Feb 1, 2021, when union budget-related announcements drove the market up nearly 5%.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to be sworn-in for a rare third term on June 8, after the Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) pledged their continued support a day after a humbling election verdict saw his Bharatiya Janata Party lose its majority in parliament.

The benchmark indexes closed nearly 6% lower on Tuesday, recording its worst session since March 2020.

Indian shares post worst day in 4 years as polls show unexpectedly narrow Modi win

“The support pledged by the allies has given confidence to the market as there were uncertainties around this,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Heavyweight bank stocks surged 4.5%, while the financial services index jumped 4.2%. Both the indexes dropped nearly 8% on Tuesday.

The Nifty Volatility Index, a gauge for domestic market volatility fell to its lowest since May 27 at 18.66.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold a record 124.36 billion rupees (about $1.5 billion) worth of Indian shares on Tuesday, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

Neeraj Dewan, director at brokerage Quantum Securities said there may be some sectoral rotations until there was clarity around policy decisions.

Consumer goods stocks surged 4%, while auto stocks gained 4.2% on expectations of rural demand. IT stocks were up 2.4%.

Adani Ports surged 8.5% and was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index, after falling over 21% in the previous session.

Some analysts also said a fall in Indian equities could present an opportunity to buy stocks.

“Broad policy continuity, macroeconomic resilience and strong growth fundamentals should keep relative appeal for Indian equities intact,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.

“We also expect foreign flows to return, given this event risk is behind us now, especially in the light of weak flows so far this year and multi-year low foreign positioning,” Goldman said.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares surge as Modi’s allies pledge support to form government

PM in China pledges to protect Chinese nationals in Pakistan

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Airlink inks MoU with China’s IMIKI Corporation to manufacture smart wearable devices

SBP expected to cut rates by 100bps, Reuters poll shows

Power Division rejects reports of ending net metering policy

ADB approves $250mn loan to boost public-private partnerships in Pakistan

Oil near four-month low on OPEC+ supply outlook and US stocks

PRL, ED Investment may establish a joint group

Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

Read more stories