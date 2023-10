KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by $131m to stand at $ 13.031 billion at the end of last week.

During the week ended Sept 28, 2023, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 21 million to $ 7.615 billion down from $ 7.636 billion. Net forex reserves held by commercial banks also fell by $110 million to $ 5.415 billion.

