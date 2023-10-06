Punjab govt authorised to fix sugar prices

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday declared a notification of the federal government as null and void and authorized the Punjab government to fix sugar prices.

The court announced its verdict in similar petitions of sugar mills owners challenging the notification issued by the federal secretary for determination of sugar prices.

The court had reserved its verdict on petitions challenging increase in sugar prices by the federal government. The petitioners’ counsel argued that the federal government had no power to fix the sugar prices, adding that after the 18th amendment, this power has been shifted to the provinces.

A law officer opposing the arguments of the petitioners’ counsel cited judgments of the superior courts in support of his contention and said the federal government had the power to fix sugar prices.

The petitioners’ counsel asked the court to set aside the impugned notification of the federal government increasing the sugar prices. The court after hearing the arguments at length had reserved its verdict on Tuesday last.

