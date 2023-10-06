BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
Oct 06, 2023
Pakistan

Maryam urges people to extend historic welcome to Nawaz

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:03am

LAHORE: Dispelling all the rumours, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif is coming back to steer the country and the people out of prevailing crises and put the country on the path of development.

“On October 21, good days of Pakistan and prosperity of the people are returning,” she said. “Nawaz would unfold the agenda of country’s uplift and protection of rights of the minorities.”

While addressing a meeting of the PML-N minorities wing to review preparations for Nawaz’s return, Maryam acknowledged the role of minorities in the country’s uplift. She said the Jaranwala incident is highly condemnable and the culprits involved in this incident must be punished.

Maryam further said the PML-N had always prioritised the country over politics. Nawaz Sharif served the country in the past to ensure economic prosperity and overcome inflation.

She urged the people to extend a warm and historic welcome to Nawaz Sharif on October 21 to secure their future. She also said that all the conspirators faced their logical end and we all have to focus on the country’s uplift.

The representatives of minorities, including Christian, Sikh and Hindu, agreed to accord a rousing reception to the PML-N supremo on October 21. Moreover, the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met the elders of his constituency and listened their grievances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PMLN Jaranwala incident

