BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.67%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HBL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
HUBC 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (11.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.77%)
OGDC 97.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.65%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
SSGC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 88.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.3 (1.06%)
BR30 16,962 Increased By 113.6 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By 372.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 102.9 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-10-06

Shehbaz isn’t telling the whole truth

Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:03am

Shehbaz Sharif seems to have been making untiring efforts to restore the image of his brother, Nawaz Sharif, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2019 after the latter left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds. According to Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif is returning to the country on October 21. Speaking to party workers, Shehbaz has said that the rates of wheat flour and sugar during Nawaz’s tenure were Rs35 and Rs52, respectively.

No doubt, Shehbaz has told the truth, but not the whole truth. Unfortunately, however, he seems to have lost sight of the fact that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that came to power following the ouster of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence against him in April last year was responsible of creating an economic impasse that has refused to die down even after the arrival of a caretaker setup in the country.

The then PDM coalition government repeatedly claimed that it had helped the country successfully avert sovereign default without admitting the fact that it was itself responsible for bringing the country to the precipice of default. The truth of the matter is that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the friends of Pakistan such as China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE helped the then PDM government to successfully deal with the challenge of sovereign default.

The economic mess the PDM government has bequeathed to the current interim government is profoundly complex and formidable, to say the least. His pro-Nawaz Sharif rhetoric cannot absolve him of the sin of creating immense human misery in the country through an economic policy that led to cause, among other things, unprecedented rise in prices of daily use items, including those of sugar and wheat flour.

Nasir Bangash

Peshawar

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif uae IMF PDM

Comments

1000 characters

Shehbaz isn’t telling the whole truth

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs64trn by Aug-end

PSM to be privatised on G2G basis

Soft landing possible, but fiscal, debt risks abound: IMF chief

Ejaz over-exaggerated GCC-Pakistan FTA?

EU decides to extend GSP

Nepra to charge Rs1.71 per unit FCA for August

EX-cabinet members: ECP directs Sindh CS, IGP to withdraw security, perks

Section 138 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: FBR to withdraw tax recovery notices

Karachi Gateway Terminal operations: 25-year deal signed with Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Senate panel told

PCAA: AGP detects Rs307.84bn irregularities

Read more stories