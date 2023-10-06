BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.67%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HBL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
HUBC 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (11.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.77%)
OGDC 97.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.65%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
SSGC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 88.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.3 (1.06%)
BR30 16,962 Increased By 113.6 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By 372.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 102.9 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-06

Chicago corn, wheat rally after US export data, soybeans firm

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:03am

NEW YORK: Chicago corn and wheat futures rose on Thursday, while soybeans were mostly steady in choppy trading as traders digested a US government report on American farm export sales, while weaker oil prices, falling equity markets and soaring bond yields raised concern about global demand.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn climbed over 1.5% to $4.94 a bushel by 11:23 a.m. CDT (1723 GMT), rebounding from two sessions of losses and finding support at the December contract’s 20-day moving average.

Soft red winter wheat rose nearly 3% to $5.76-3/4, rallying after Wednesday’s slide as drought risks to southern hemisphere crops countered pressure from ample Black Sea supplies. The most-active soybean contract was about 0.3% higher at $12.77 a bushel.

Export sales figures from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday pegged weekly foreign purchases of US corn, soybeans and wheat within the estimates of analysts polled by Reuters. “The export sales today were reasonably good,” said Dale Durchholz, a private commodity risk consultant in Bloomington, Illinois. But he added that they did little to assuage worries about what he called “a generally lackluster export sector.”

US crop supplies are in sharp focus. Mild autumn weather is expected to speed harvesting, while recent data suggested better yields than feared following hot, dry summer spells.

“There’s a bull camp out there in the corn and bean markets absolutely insisting that we’re in for some shock on yields, that they’re really going to be much lower than anybody’s thinking. I’m not in that camp,” said Clayton Pope of agriculture risk consultancy Clayton Pope Commodities in Champaign, Illinois. “We’re actually hearing the opposite.

Most of our customers are extremely pleased with their yields,” he said. The USDA is set to release a closely-watched report on the current US harvest on Oct. 12.

Wheat CBOT USDA US government Chicago corn Black Sea supplies

Comments

1000 characters

Chicago corn, wheat rally after US export data, soybeans firm

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs64trn by Aug-end

PSM to be privatised on G2G basis

Soft landing possible, but fiscal, debt risks abound: IMF chief

Ejaz over-exaggerated GCC-Pakistan FTA?

EU decides to extend GSP

Nepra to charge Rs1.71 per unit FCA for August

EX-cabinet members: ECP directs Sindh CS, IGP to withdraw security, perks

Section 138 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: FBR to withdraw tax recovery notices

Karachi Gateway Terminal operations: 25-year deal signed with Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Senate panel told

PCAA: AGP detects Rs307.84bn irregularities

Read more stories