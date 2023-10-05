BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
Oct 05, 2023
Musk’s X strips headlines from news links

AFP Published 05 Oct, 2023 05:36pm

PARIS: Elon Musk’s social media platform X has stripped headlines from news articles shared by users, in a move likely to further worsen relations with media groups.

The tycoon has long railed against the “legacy media” and claims X, formerly Twitter, is a better source of information.

However, he said the latest change was for “aesthetic” reasons – news and other links now appear only as pictures with no accompanying text.

Musk took over Twitter last year in a $44 billion deal and has since renamed it X, sacked thousands of staff and drawn criticism for allowing banned conspiracy theorists and extremists back on the platform, sending advertisers fleeing.

He has also banned – and reinstated – various journalists with mainstream outlets including the Washington Post and CNN, as well as appearing to delay posts from accounts including the New York Times.

“I almost never read legacy news anymore,” Musk posted on Tuesday.

“What’s the point of reading 1,000 words about something that was already posted on X several days ago?”

Souring relations

Some media groups have stopped posting to X altogether because of the rise in hate speech and the behaviour of Musk.

AFP and other French news outlets launched a legal case in early August accusing X of copyright breaches.

When the changes to links were first mooted in August, Musk posted: “This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the esthetics.”

The changes appear to have been introduced gradually this week.

Instead of seeing a headline along with a picture, users now see only a picture with a small watermark.

The changes brought a good deal of criticism, journalist Tom Warren of The Verge website posting on X: “It’s the latest in a long line of dumb changes on this platform.”

Some users have already commented that it is now difficult to distinguish between news and other kinds of information, which is likely to raise questions about the trustworthiness of the site.

In September, the European Commission said X had a higher ratio of misinformation and disinformation than any other social media.

The souring relationship between media and tech companies is not limited to X.

Both Google and Meta have pushed back against laws forcing them to pay media companies to show stories.

The changes are having a real-world effect, with Axios news site reporting on Tuesday that referrals to media websites from X and Meta’s Facebook had collapsed in the past three years.

