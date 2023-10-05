Sharjeel heaps praise on Zardari, Bilawal

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that “we should not respond to anyone’s abuse with more abuse; instead, we should reveal the truth through reasoned arguments. In the current economic situation, it is essential to instill positive hope in people, and the country needs proactive leadership.”

During a conference in Peshawar, Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had eradicated the toxic culture from all over Pakistan. “It’s not about being against any particular culture. Social media targeted the families of individuals.”

Sharjeel Inam Memon also pointed out that some members of a party used social media for malicious purposes, attempting to tarnish Pakistan’s image. “Responding to such negativity with abuse is not our approach; we never resort to such behaviour. No tit-for-tat,” he added.

Furthermore, he emphasised that “our leadership has made significant sacrifices for democracy, the constitution, and the people of our country. Apart from the PPP, no other party has made such sacrifices. Our leaders faced imprisonment but never fled the country. The PPP did not launch campaigns against the judiciary or institutions. Our collective effort should be to strengthen the nation.”

He noted that when the PTI government left office, Pakistan faced two major challenges: economic issues and international isolation.

Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto had worked extensively to improve relations with all countries, convincing the world that Pakistan was a friend to all, not an enemy to anyone. “Bilawal Bhutto has been vocal about the situation in Gujarat and Kashmir, boldly representing Pakistan’s interests in India.”

