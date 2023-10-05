RPP cases: Raja Pervaiz summoned by AC

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Wednesday, summoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case on November 14 and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on 12 October in Rental Power Project (RPP) cases.

The same cases were sent back to the NAB Accountability Court in view of the amendments made by the previous government to the NAB laws. But following the Supreme Court’s judgment that struck down the amendments made to the accountability law, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed an application and requested the court to reopen the cases sent back to the NAB and other relevant institutions.

Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing issued a summon to Abbasi and other accused for November 14.

The NAB on December 4, 2019, filed the LNG case before the Accountability Court.

The bureau on August 6, 2020, filed a supplementary reference against former prime minister Abbasi and others, in connection with the LNG case.

The anti-graft body had nominated Abbasi, Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, son of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, ex-MD PSO Sheikh Imranul Haque, Agha Jan Akhtar, former chairman PQA, and Saeed Ahmed Khan, former chairman Ogra, in the supplementary reference.

Similarly, Accountability Court-III duty judge Muhammad Bashir summoned Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in RPP cases on October 12.

