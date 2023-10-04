Ukraine doing 'everything' to obtain more air defence systems before winter: Zelensky

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said Kyiv was doing "everything" to make sure the war-torn country receives more air defence systems in the next few months.

"We are doing everything to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems before winter," Zelensky said in a traditional evening address.

"And now we are waiting for certain decisions from our partners, by the way," he said without providing any details.

Ukraine receives new air defence systems from Berlin

Zelensky added that Ukrainian regions should take care of protecting critical facilities and carry out necessary reconstruction work "as soon as possible."

Kyiv has warned that Moscow is restarting a campaign of aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure that last year left millions without heating and water for long periods.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock this week called for the creation of a strategy to insulate Ukraine from the fallout of a campaign of Russian strikes on its energy grid.