BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
BIPL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
FABL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
GGL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 95.13 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (5.64%)
HUBC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
OGDC 98.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PPL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.25%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.5%)
SSGC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 88.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.2%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 44 (0.94%)
BR30 16,848 Increased By 164.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Google to combine generative AI chatbot with virtual assistant

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2023 07:38pm

Google on Wednesday announced plans to add generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its virtual assistant, and a company executive told Reuters the AI would allow the assistant to do things like help people plan a trip or catch up on emails and then ask follow-up questions.

The Alphabet subsidiary said during its hardware event in New York that it plans to add generative AI features from its Bard chatbot into Google’s version of a virtual assistant, that aims to provide personalized help with reasoning and generative capabilities on mobile devices.

Meta putting AI in smart glasses, assistants and more

“(A) whole task is done through a couple of simple questions that you’re asking your assistant, which is, we think, a very, very powerful concept,” Sissie Hsiao vice president, Google assistant and Bard said in an interview with Reuters.

Google and other tech companies have been racing to build some form of generative AI into new or existing products. Meta Platforms, Amazon.com and Microsoft have all stepped up efforts this year.

The new version of Google’s assistant will have access to a mobile phone’s camera and microphone, and let users input pictures or audio into the large language model to help answer questions, Hsiao said. It will not include revenue generating features, Hsiao said, because Google is still in the “learning phase” with generative AI.

“We want to learn how to make a great experience out of this,” the Google vice president said.

Google said the new software would be available to its trusted tester program “soon” but did not disclose a general release date. The company plans to release a version for Android and Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS.

Google artificial intelligence

Comments

1000 characters

Google to combine generative AI chatbot with virtual assistant

Rupee sees 20th consecutive gain, settles at 284.68 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s upwards march continues

Shehbaz says Nawaz returning to start process of prosperity, development

Afghan refugees not involved in Pakistan’s security problems: Taliban

Businesses laud Pakistan govt’s measures against ‘misuse of Afghan Transit Trade’

KSE-100 goes past 47,000, hits 5-week high

Oil falls more than $3 on demand fears, Saudi confirms cuts to year-end

Pakistan seeking Middle East investment & tech in energy sector: minister

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Vitol, Trafigura for December cargoes

Cipher case: IHC rules Imran’s bail plea to be heard in open court

Read more stories