BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 3, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 04 Oct, 2023 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Fiscal adjustment hamstrung by interest payments

Read here for details.

  • 3rd Belt and Road Forum: Over 2 dozen pacts likely to be signed

Read here for details.

  • 10 terrorists killed by security forces in KP’s Tank district: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 ekes out gain in range-bound session

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan sets November 1 as deadline for ‘illegal immigrants’ to leave country

Read here for details.

  • Nawaz Sharif to surrender to court upon return: Rana Sanaullah

Read here for details.

  • Bank Alfalah to establish wholly-owned EC

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s GDP projected to recover to 1.7% in FY24: World Bank

Read here for details.

  • Cotton arrival jumps nearly 28% in last two weeks of Sept: PCGA

Read here for details.

  • TOMCL says authorisation to export offals to UAE received

Read here for details.

  • Will continue to work with Pakistan to counter violent extremism: US State Dept

Read here for details.

  • Practice and procedure act: CJP Isa says last hearing to be held on Oct 9

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

World Bank projects primary balance at negative 0.4pc

Certain tax policies discourage investment in tradable sector: World Bank

3rd Belt and Road Forum: Over 2 dozen pacts likely to be signed

ECC approves telecom infrastructure- sharing framework

Customs agents, transporters: FBR seeks bank guarantees for Afghan transit goods

Illegal immigrants asked to leave country by Nov 1: Afghan nationals involved in terrorist attacks: Bugti

Afghan transit commercial goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee on 5 categories

Special forensic audit of SSGCL, Pesco, Hesco ordered

‘FPA, QTA in power bills’: SC issues notices to AGP, respondents

Announcement

Read more stories