Fiscal adjustment hamstrung by interest payments

3rd Belt and Road Forum: Over 2 dozen pacts likely to be signed

10 terrorists killed by security forces in KP’s Tank district: ISPR

KSE-100 ekes out gain in range-bound session

Pakistan sets November 1 as deadline for ‘illegal immigrants’ to leave country

Nawaz Sharif to surrender to court upon return: Rana Sanaullah

Bank Alfalah to establish wholly-owned EC

Pakistan’s GDP projected to recover to 1.7% in FY24: World Bank

Cotton arrival jumps nearly 28% in last two weeks of Sept: PCGA

TOMCL says authorisation to export offals to UAE received

Will continue to work with Pakistan to counter violent extremism: US State Dept

Practice and procedure act: CJP Isa says last hearing to be held on Oct 9

